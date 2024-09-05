The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Collegium Pharmaceutical

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.00, the current average has increased by 4.76%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Collegium Pharmaceutical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $47.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Collegium Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Collegium Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

Collegium Pharmaceutical: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Collegium Pharmaceutical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Collegium Pharmaceutical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Collegium Pharmaceutical's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, Collegium Pharmaceutical faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

