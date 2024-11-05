The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cirrus Logic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $130.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.61%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cirrus Logic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $120.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $160.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $160.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cirrus Logic. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cirrus Logic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cirrus Logic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cirrus Logic's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

Financial Milestones: Cirrus Logic's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cirrus Logic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

