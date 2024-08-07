The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $158.75, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 38.04% from the previous average price target of $115.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cirrus Logic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $110.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $110.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $175.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cirrus Logic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cirrus Logic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cirrus Logic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cirrus Logic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

A Deep Dive into Cirrus Logic's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cirrus Logic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cirrus Logic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

