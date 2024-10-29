The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Castle Biosciences

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.0, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 10.64% from the previous average price target of $35.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Castle Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $42.00 $35.00 Sung Ji Nam BTIG Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $37.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Castle Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Castle Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Castle Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The product portfolio of the company includes Cutaneous Melanoma, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, and DecisionDx-PRAME among others.

Key Indicators: Castle Biosciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Castle Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 73.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Castle Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Castle Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Castle Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Castle Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

