The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Camping World Holdings

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.25, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 2.78% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Camping World Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camping World Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Camping World Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Camping World Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings Inc is retailer of RVs and related products and services. The Company has the two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans segment includes sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories. RV and Outdoor Retail segment includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, sale of outdoor products, equipment, gear and supplies; business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Camping World Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Camping World Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.96%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Camping World Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 36.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CWH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CWH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.