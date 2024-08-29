The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On BigCommerce Holdings

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BigCommerce Holdings, revealing an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.82%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BigCommerce Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $6.00 $8.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BigCommerce Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BigCommerce Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BigCommerce Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BigCommerce Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

BigCommerce Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BigCommerce Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BigCommerce Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -13.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigCommerce Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -42.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigCommerce Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BigCommerce Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

