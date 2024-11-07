The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Allegro Microsystems

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.15%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allegro Microsystems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $21.00 - Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $32.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $30.00 $33.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Announces Buy $33.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegro Microsystems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Allegro Microsystems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Allegro Microsystems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allegro Microsystems analyst ratings.

Delving into Allegro Microsystems's Background

Allegro Microsystems Inc is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for automotive and industrial markets. Its Sensor IC allows customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position, and current, and Power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor drivers, power management, and LED driver ICs. Its products are divided into three categories such as SENSE which includes Current Sensors, Switches and Latches, and Interface ICs among others; REGULATE which includes Regulators, ClearPower Modules, and LED Drivers; and DRIVE which includes BLDC Drivers, Brush DC, and others. Key revenue for the company is generated from Greater China and the rest from the United States, Japan, Europe, and other regions.

Allegro Microsystems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allegro Microsystems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Allegro Microsystems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegro Microsystems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegro Microsystems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Allegro Microsystems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALGM

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALGM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.