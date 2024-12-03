The Analyst Landscape: 39 Takes On Walmart

Throughout the last three months, 39 analysts have evaluated Walmart (NYSE:WMT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 25 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 15 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.69, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average has increased by 9.32% from the previous average price target of $86.62.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Walmart is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $96.00 $94.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $78.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $89.00 $85.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $97.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $89.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $98.00 $89.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $94.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $92.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Raises Outperform $102.00 $98.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $92.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $96.00 $88.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $83.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $80.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $82.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $86.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $82.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Outperform $95.00 - Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $86.00 $82.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $82.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $76.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $95.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $81.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Understanding the Numbers: Walmart's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

