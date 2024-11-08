The Analyst Landscape: 3 Takes On Synaptics

Across the recent three months, 3 analysts have shared their insights on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Synaptics, presenting an average target of $105.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Highlighting a 5.97% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $111.67.

The standing of Synaptics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $95.00 $110.00

Delving into Synaptics's Background

Synaptics Inc is a producer of semiconductor solutions for the mobile, PC, and Internet of Things markets. The company develops human interface solutions that enable touch, display, fingerprint, video, audio, voice, AI, and connectivity functions for smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things products, and other electronic devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. The company operates in one segment: the development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor products used in electronic devices and products.

Synaptics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Synaptics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.84% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Synaptics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 84.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synaptics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synaptics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Synaptics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

