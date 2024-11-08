The Analyst Landscape: 3 Takes On Agilon Health

In the last three months, 3 analysts have published ratings on Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Agilon Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $2.50. A 54.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Agilon Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Sell $2.50 $7.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $4.00 $7.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Announces Underperform $3.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Agilon Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Financial Insights: Agilon Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agilon Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.69% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilon Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilon Health's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

