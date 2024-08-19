The Analyst Landscape: 29 Takes On Zscaler

In the latest quarter, 29 analysts provided ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 7 13 6 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zscaler, presenting an average target of $226.1, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Highlighting a 7.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $244.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zscaler is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $205.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Strong Buy $290.00 $290.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $270.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $220.00 $260.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $210.00 $250.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $180.00 $225.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $215.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $205.00 $200.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $260.00 $290.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $200.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $210.00 $275.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $220.00 $258.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $220.00 $240.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $192.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Strong Buy $290.00 $290.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $192.00 $255.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $270.00 $300.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $182.00 $275.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Neutral $190.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $202.00 $214.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zscaler analyst ratings.

Get to Know Zscaler Better

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Zscaler's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zscaler's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.09% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zscaler's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Daiwa Capital Upgrades Underperform Buy Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.