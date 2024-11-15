The Analyst Landscape: 29 Takes On Biomarin Pharmaceutical

29 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, revealing an average target of $96.03, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A decline of 8.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of Biomarin Pharmaceutical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Akash Tewari Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $95.00 - David Lebovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $81.00 $93.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $84.00 $93.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $90.00 $110.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $109.00 $110.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $80.00 $80.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $104.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $65.00 $72.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $79.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $85.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $86.00 $110.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $95.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $118.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $115.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $100.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $115.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $90.00 $116.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $93.00 $93.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $111.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $86.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $140.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $122.00 $107.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 William Pickering Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $94.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Biomarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

