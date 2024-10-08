The Analyst Landscape: 22 Takes On Micron Technology

Analysts' ratings for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 10 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 7 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Micron Technology, presenting an average target of $141.18, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.11% lower than the prior average price target of $153.64.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Micron Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $135.00 $145.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $172.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $140.00 $125.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $100.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $165.00 $175.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $115.00 $160.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $135.00 $165.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $153.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 Karl Ackerman Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Underperform $67.00 $140.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $125.00 $160.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $140.00 $150.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $175.00 $185.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $145.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Micron Technology's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Micron Technology analyst ratings.

Get to Know Micron Technology Better

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Key Indicators: Micron Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Micron Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 93.27% as of 31 August, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Micron Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MU

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Upgrades Neutral Outperform Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 New Street Research Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.