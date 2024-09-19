The Analyst Landscape: 22 Takes On HubSpot

Ratings for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) were provided by 22 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for HubSpot, presenting an average target of $596.55, a high estimate of $730.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.57% lower than the prior average price target of $659.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of HubSpot by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $570.00 $570.00 Drew Foster Citigroup Lowers Buy $629.00 $699.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $500.00 $575.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 $700.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Announces Sector Weight $460.00 - Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $580.00 $650.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $675.00 $725.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $570.00 $635.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $550.00 $580.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $625.00 $650.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $550.00 $650.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $570.00 $570.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $625.00 $725.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $580.00 $640.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $460.00 $520.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $570.00 $655.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $650.00 $750.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HubSpot. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Financial Milestones: HubSpot's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HubSpot's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.43% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, HubSpot adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

