The Analyst Landscape: 20 Takes On BILL Holdings

In the latest quarter, 20 analysts provided ratings for BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 6 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BILL Holdings, presenting an average target of $70.3, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 10.3% from the previous average price target of $78.37.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BILL Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 Thomas Poutrieux Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $90.00 - Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $57.00 $75.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $54.00 $86.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $70.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $68.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $91.00 $100.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $60.00 $80.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $45.00 $60.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $59.00 $77.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $65.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BILL Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BILL Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BILL Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

