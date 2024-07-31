The Analyst Landscape: 2 Takes On Advanced Energy Indus

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 2 analysts have published ratings on Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.0, along with a high estimate of $113.00 and a low estimate of $113.00. Observing a 2.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $110.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Advanced Energy Indus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Neutral $113.00 $113.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Advanced Energy Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Advanced Energy Indus's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Energy Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Financial Insights: Advanced Energy Indus

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Advanced Energy Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -22.95% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEIS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AEIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.