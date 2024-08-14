The Analyst Landscape: 17 Takes On Tenet Healthcare

Analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $155.59, a high estimate of $197.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.78% from the previous average price target of $135.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tenet Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $180.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $173.00 $156.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $145.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $156.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $171.00 $139.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $130.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $168.00 $112.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $156.00 $147.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $155.00 $150.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $107.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $126.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $153.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tenet Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tenet Healthcare's Background

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tenet Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

