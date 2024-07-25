The Analyst Landscape: 17 Takes On Tenet Healthcare

Ratings for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $141.06, along with a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.44% from the previous average price target of $122.19.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tenet Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $168.00 $112.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $156.00 $147.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $112.00 $112.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $155.00 $150.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $107.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $126.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $153.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $113.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $122.00 $95.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $136.00 $109.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $137.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $130.00 $118.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00

All You Need to Know About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 60 as of December 2023) and over 450 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Breaking Down Tenet Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tenet Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.91% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 85.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

