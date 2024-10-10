The Analyst Landscape: 17 Takes On Fiserv

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Fiserv (NYSE:FI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 13 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $189.47, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average has increased by 7.84% from the previous average price target of $175.69.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fiserv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $185.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $182.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $175.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $183.00 $183.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $203.00 $170.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $186.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Announces Buy $200.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $199.00 $176.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $182.00 $175.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $183.00 $180.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $168.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $176.00 $169.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $184.00 $178.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00

Discovering Fiserv: A Closer Look

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fiserv

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fiserv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.38% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

