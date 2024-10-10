The Analyst Landscape: 16 Takes On Prologis

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Prologis, presenting an average target of $132.75, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.93% from the previous average price target of $127.73.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Prologis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $131.00 $142.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $128.00 $124.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $124.00 $122.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $146.00 $142.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $135.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $122.00 $123.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $132.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Announces Neutral $128.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $125.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $127.00 $124.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $142.00 $123.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $123.00 $119.00 John Kim BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prologis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Prologis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Prologis's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prologis analyst ratings.

Get to Know Prologis Better

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Key Indicators: Prologis's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Prologis's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

