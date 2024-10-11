The Analyst Landscape: 16 Takes On MercadoLibre

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MercadoLibre, revealing an average target of $2388.44, a high estimate of $2800.00, and a low estimate of $2025.00. Marking an increase of 10.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $2153.46.

The perception of MercadoLibre by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gonzalo Lopez Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $2800.00 - Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $2500.00 $2100.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $2400.00 $2400.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Outperform $2350.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $2530.00 $2530.00 Andrew Ruben Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $2500.00 $2175.00 Robert Ford B of A Securities Raises Buy $2500.00 $2250.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $2530.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2350.00 $2300.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $2250.00 $2025.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2300.00 $2000.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Raises Buy $2200.00 $2000.00 Irma Sgarz Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $2480.00 $2180.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $2400.00 $2150.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $2100.00 $2000.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $2025.00 $1885.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MercadoLibre's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MercadoLibre's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.48.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

