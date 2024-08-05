The Analyst Landscape: 16 Takes On KLA

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $870.5, a high estimate of $980.00, and a low estimate of $680.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.8% increase from the previous average price target of $785.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of KLA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $960.00 $990.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $760.00 $700.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $900.00 $800.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $838.00 $735.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $950.00 $950.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $800.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $800.00 $765.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $680.00 $730.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $950.00 $800.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $875.00 $760.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $980.00 $760.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $950.00 $860.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $875.00 $750.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $765.00 $630.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $820.00 $740.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KLA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KLA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into KLA's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Unraveling the Financial Story of KLA

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KLA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.85% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

