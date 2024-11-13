The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On Camden Prop Trust

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 8 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $124.67, with a high estimate of $139.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a 9.12% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $114.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $121.00 $120.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $127.00 $131.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Announces Hold $123.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $132.00 $125.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $118.00 $116.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $129.00 $112.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $90.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $122.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $116.00 $115.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $139.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $122.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $116.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $104.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Camden Prop Trust analyst ratings.

About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Camden Prop Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Camden Prop Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.91% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.