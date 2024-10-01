The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On BlackRock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $945.47, a high estimate of $1036.00, and a low estimate of $837.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.48% increase from the previous average price target of $922.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of BlackRock among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $864.00 $774.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $1000.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $990.00 $985.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $945.00 $920.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Overweight $985.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $937.00 $912.00 William Katz Citigroup Raises Buy $930.00 $920.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $912.00 $924.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $920.00 $910.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $910.00 $880.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1036.00 $1013.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $934.00 $915.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1013.00 $1025.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $837.00 $842.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $969.00 $974.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackRock. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BlackRock's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BlackRock's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.646 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multiasset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BlackRock showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

