The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On AvalonBay Communities

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AvalonBay Communities, revealing an average target of $210.33, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.23% increase from the previous average price target of $198.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AvalonBay Communities by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $207.00 $205.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $222.00 $210.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $213.00 $207.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $212.00 $194.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $210.00 $189.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $194.00 $185.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $207.00 $197.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $213.00 $193.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $209.00 $203.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Neutral $210.00 $199.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $202.00 - Jacob Kilstein Argus Research Raises Buy $212.00 $188.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $218.00 $204.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $196.00 $191.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $207.00

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 281 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 18 additional properties with over 6,200 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Breaking Down AvalonBay Communities's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AvalonBay Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

