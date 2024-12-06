The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On Antero Resources

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.6, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 0.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $32.91.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Antero Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $35.00 $29.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $44.00 $34.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $36.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $24.00 $25.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Neutral $33.00 - Walter Pritchard BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $34.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $32.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $25.00 $34.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $29.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Neutral $29.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $35.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $37.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $37.00 -

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 37% liquids and 63% natural gas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

