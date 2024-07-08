The Analyst Landscape: 15 Takes On American Express

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on American Express (NYSE:AXP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Express, presenting an average target of $245.93, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 5.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $232.71.

The perception of American Express by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $268.00 $240.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $280.00 $265.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $250.00 - Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $265.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $263.00 $253.00 David George Baird Raises Underperform $205.00 $190.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $255.00 $243.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $250.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $225.00 $221.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $253.00 $250.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Underperform $175.00 $167.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $226.00 $222.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Buy $239.00 $232.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $220.00

All You Need to Know About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Key Indicators: American Express's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: American Express displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

