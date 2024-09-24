The Analyst Landscape: 14 Takes On Texas Roadhouse

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $183.93, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has increased by 4.38% from the previous average price target of $176.21.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Texas Roadhouse among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $184.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $170.00 Peter Saleh BTIG Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $195.00 $175.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $155.00 $145.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $196.00 $185.00 Jon Tower Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $165.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $189.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $162.00 $155.00 Brian Mullen Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $193.00 $190.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $183.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $183.00 $181.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Texas Roadhouse's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Texas Roadhouse's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company's operating segment includes Texas Roadhouse; Bubba's 33 and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Texas Roadhouse segment.

Financial Insights: Texas Roadhouse

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Texas Roadhouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.51% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Texas Roadhouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

