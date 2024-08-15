The Analyst Landscape: 14 Takes On AT&T

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on AT&T (NYSE:T), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.86, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.86% increase from the previous average price target of $20.65.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AT&T is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Jeff Fan Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $18.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $21.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $18.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $23.00 $22.50 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $18.00 $18.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $22.00 - Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 John Hodulik UBS Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AT&T's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Understanding the Numbers: AT&T's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: AT&T's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

