The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On SL Green Realty

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.85, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.32% from the previous average price target of $49.31.

The perception of SL Green Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $55.00 $54.00 James Feldman B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $59.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $53.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $51.00 $44.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $58.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $49.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $58.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $47.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $48.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $49.00 $47.00

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.31.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

