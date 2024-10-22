The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On PENN Entertainment

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.23, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 0.65% from the previous average price target of $23.08.

A clear picture of PENN Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Breaking Down PENN Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PENN Entertainment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PENN Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

