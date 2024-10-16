The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Maplebear

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.15, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 3.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $42.64.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Maplebear is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Hold $45.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $39.00 $36.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $47.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Maplebear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Maplebear's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Maplebear's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Maplebear analyst ratings.

About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The firm partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has nearly 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Maplebear's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.