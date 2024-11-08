The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Expedia Group

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.08, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 11.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $140.10.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Expedia Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $180.00 $130.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $166.00 $144.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $156.00 $137.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $145.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $159.00 $130.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Hold $150.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Greg Miller Truist Securities Announces Hold $148.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $130.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $145.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Expedia Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Expedia Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expedia Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

A Deep Dive into Expedia Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Expedia Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXPE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EXPE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.