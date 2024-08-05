The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Equity Residential

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Residential and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.69, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $69.42, the current average has increased by 6.15%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equity Residential is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $75.00 $68.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $67.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $64.00 $61.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $65.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $75.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Equity Residential's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 302 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 537 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Equity Residential's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

