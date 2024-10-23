The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 10 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 7 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $100.77, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Highlighting a 10.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $112.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Enphase Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $83.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $99.00 $114.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $104.00 $147.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $125.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $114.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $82.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $90.00 $93.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $115.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $115.00 $111.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Enphase Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Enphase Energy's Background

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Enphase Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

