The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Ecolab

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ecolab, revealing an average target of $264.15, a high estimate of $283.00, and a low estimate of $228.00. Observing a 3.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $254.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ecolab is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $228.00 $225.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $267.00 $243.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $267.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $251.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $267.00 $257.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $282.00 $270.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $283.00 $233.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $269.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ecolab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ecolab analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ecolab Better

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ECL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ECL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.