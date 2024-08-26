The Analyst Landscape: 13 Takes On Deere

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Deere (NYSE:DE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $405.92, along with a high estimate of $448.00 and a low estimate of $360.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.4% lower than the prior average price target of $411.70.

The standing of Deere among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $425.00 $450.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $378.00 $371.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $443.00 $439.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $395.00 $370.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Neutral $410.00 $400.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $360.00 $375.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $400.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $389.00 $402.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $448.00 $465.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $375.00 $385.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $439.00 $460.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $420.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $395.00 -

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Deere faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.33% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deere's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

