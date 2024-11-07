The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Voya Financial

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $85.92, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 1.96% from the previous average price target of $84.27.

The standing of Voya Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $91.00 $88.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $83.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $84.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $84.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $87.00 $87.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $79.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $84.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $91.00

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Key Indicators: Voya Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Voya Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Voya Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

