The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Synovus Finl

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.25, with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.17, the current average has increased by 2.56%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synovus Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $42.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $39.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $47.00 $43.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $37.00 $37.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $39.00 $45.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $41.00 $46.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synovus Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Synovus Finl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -43.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Synovus Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

