The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Navitas Semiconductor

Analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 4 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Navitas Semiconductor, revealing an average target of $6.96, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Highlighting a 22.75% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $9.01.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Navitas Semiconductor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $3.50 $4.60 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.50 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $7.50 $10.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $4.00 $10.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $7.00 $9.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $7.00 $12.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $7.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Navitas Semiconductor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Navitas Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Navitas Semiconductor: A Closer Look

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

Navitas Semiconductor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Navitas Semiconductor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 73.49% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Navitas Semiconductor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navitas Semiconductor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navitas Semiconductor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Navitas Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

