The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Globant

Ratings for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $218.42, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Highlighting a 2.4% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $223.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Globant by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $226.00 $218.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $245.00 $200.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $240.00 $238.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $190.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $238.00 $238.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $215.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $200.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $240.00 Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $135.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $252.00 $279.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globant's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Globant's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globant analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Globant

Globant SA is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the U.S. and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Globant's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globant's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.88% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GLOB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Wedbush Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GLOB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.