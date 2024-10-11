The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On DoubleVerify Hldgs

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DoubleVerify Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.55%.

The standing of DoubleVerify Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $27.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Outperform $19.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $33.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00

All You Need to Know About DoubleVerify Hldgs

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

DoubleVerify Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, DoubleVerify Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

