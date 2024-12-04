The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On BXP

Analysts' ratings for BXP (NYSE:BXP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $86.25, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.62% from the previous average price target of $75.91.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BXP is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $77.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $88.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $88.00 $80.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $85.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $64.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $80.00 $75.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $65.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $91.00 $82.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $84.00 $77.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $82.00 $76.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BXP. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BXP's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BXP's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BXP analyst ratings.

About BXP

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

BXP: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: BXP displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BXP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line Jan 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.