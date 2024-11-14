The Analyst Landscape: 11 Takes On Liquidia

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Liquidia, revealing an average target of $25.55, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.31% lower than the prior average price target of $25.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Liquidia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $30.00 - Cory Jubinville LifeSci Capital Announces Outperform $30.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Lowers Buy $25.00 $29.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $29.00 $32.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Lowers Buy $25.00 $29.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Key Indicators: Liquidia's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Liquidia's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -763.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -37.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

