The Analyst Landscape: 11 Takes On Fiserv

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $176.55, a high estimate of $186.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. Marking an increase of 6.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $166.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fiserv by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $180.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $168.00 $156.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $165.00 $165.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $171.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $167.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $176.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $180.00 $158.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $170.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $168.00 $163.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $186.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fiserv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fiserv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Breaking Down Fiserv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Fiserv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

