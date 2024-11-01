The Analyst Landscape: 11 Takes On Cipher Mining

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cipher Mining, presenting an average target of $7.64, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.69% increase from the previous average price target of $7.44.

The standing of Cipher Mining among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $7.50 $7.50 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $6.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $6.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Chase White Compass Point Raises Buy $9.00 $7.50 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $7.50 $5.00

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Cipher Mining displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -41.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

