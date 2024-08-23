The Analyst Landscape: 11 Takes On Arch Capital Group

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $114.36, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 4.92% from the previous average price target of $109.00.

The standing of Arch Capital Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $108.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $115.00 $110.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $100.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $108.00 $106.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $119.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $106.00 $96.00 Cave Montazeri Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $109.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

