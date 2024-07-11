The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On SiteOne Landscape Supply

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $153.5, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.58%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SiteOne Landscape Supply is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $125.00 $160.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $140.00 $155.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $150.00 $165.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $158.00 $175.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Underweight $129.00 $133.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $185.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Underweight $133.00 $145.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $175.00 $204.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $165.00 $167.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SiteOne Landscape Supply. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SiteOne Landscape Supply's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SiteOne Landscape Supply Better

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

Key Indicators: SiteOne Landscape Supply's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SiteOne Landscape Supply's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.05% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SiteOne Landscape Supply's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SiteOne Landscape Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

