The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On Parker Hannifin

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Parker Hannifin, revealing an average target of $624.8, a high estimate of $654.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.24% from the previous average price target of $611.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Parker Hannifin by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $654.00 $622.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $613.00 $629.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $600.00 $630.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Maintains Buy $629.00 $629.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $621.00 $611.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $610.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $610.00 $618.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Buy $650.00 $550.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Maintains Buy $611.00 $611.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Parker Hannifin's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Parker Hannifin's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Parker Hannifin analyst ratings.

Get to Know Parker Hannifin Better

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating through two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 17,100 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Parker Hannifin's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.