The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On Nu Holdings

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nu Holdings, revealing an average target of $15.42, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.06% increase from the previous average price target of $13.76.

A clear picture of Nu Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $15.00 $12.80 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.50 John Coffey Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $16.00 $16.00 Thiago Batista UBS Announces Neutral $13.50 - Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $14.50 $12.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $14.00 Mike Niehuser Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 John Coffey Barclays Announces Overweight $15.00 - Inigo Vega Jefferies Raises Buy $15.20 $10.80

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nu Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

